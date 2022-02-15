BLACK HISTORY MONTH: ‘Shreveport Rising’ stage play coming to The Strand Theatre

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They’re calling it a once in a lifetime production for Shreveport.

Shreveport Rising: “We’ve Come This Far by Faith” is a stage play happening Saturday, Feb. 19. It tells the story of civil rights in Shreveport. Organizers have been working on the production for about 10 years now.

Play director and writer, Vincent Williams and David Barr, joined KSLA’s Domonique Benn live Tuesday morning (Feb. 15) to discuss the production.

The play will be held at The Strand Theatre (619 Louisiana Ave.) in Shreveport. Tickets are between $25 and $25 each.

