BLACK HISTORY MONTH: ‘Shreveport Rising’ stage play coming to The Strand Theatre

LIVE INTERVIEW: Vincent Williams and David Barr
By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They’re calling it a once in a lifetime production for Shreveport.

Shreveport Rising: “We’ve Come This Far by Faith” is a stage play happening Saturday, Feb. 19. It tells the story of civil rights in Shreveport. Organizers have been working on the production for about 10 years now.

Play director and writer, Vincent Williams and David Barr, joined KSLA’s Domonique Benn live Tuesday morning (Feb. 15) to discuss the production.

LIVE INTERVIEW

The play will be held at The Strand Theatre (619 Louisiana Ave.) in Shreveport. Tickets are between $25 and $25 each.

