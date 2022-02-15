Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Arkansas is the #4 state where people consume the least fruits and vegetables

Folks in Arkansas don't seem to eat enough fruits and vegetables.
Folks in Arkansas don't seem to eat enough fruits and vegetables.(Olearys / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By Stacker
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) -

Many of us have heard of the importance of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which is vital to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions. Most American adults however aren’t getting enough fruits and vegetables despite the recent popularity of a more plant-based diet and lifestyle. Only 12.3% of Americans are eating fruit and 10% are eating a daily serving of veggies. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of vegetables daily.

Citing data collected through the 2019 Risk Behavior Surveillance System by the CDC, Thistle compiled state-level data on fruit and vegetable consumption. States and Washington D.C. are ranked by the percent of the adult population consuming less than one serving of fruit per day, from the highest rate to the lowest. Data was not available for New Jersey.

Check out the data below to see how your state stacks up, or look at the national fruit and vegetable consumption ranking here.

Arkansas by the numbers

- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 46.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.6%
- High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 52%
- High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 50.8%

Food deserts, regions where residents have limited to no access to affordable and nutritious foods, are often found in low-income areas and places with smaller populations. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its most recent report published in 2017, revealed that 39.5 million people in the U.S. were living in low-income areas. This also included neighborhoods with limited access to healthy food. In order to be identified as a food desert, areas have to meet certain requirements which include a local poverty rate of at least 20% or the median family earnings being 80% or less of the neighborhood’s average family salary. Areas where the closest, largest grocery store is 10 miles away or more are also considered a food desert.

Keep reading to see which states consume the most and least fruits and vegetables.

States that consume the most fruits and vegetables

#1. Vermont
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 32.7%
#2. Massachusetts
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32.7%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 15.5%
#3. Connecticut
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 34.1%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.9%

States that consume the least fruits and vegetables

#1. Oklahoma
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 48.4%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.5%
#2. Mississippi
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.9%
#3. Louisiana
- Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.5%
- Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.9%

This story originally appeared on Thistle and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Elderly man dies after being hit by train; victim identified
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

Latest News

Pastor trying to keep the faith after Mt. Carmel Baptist Church burns down
Pastor trying to keep the faith after Mt. Carmel Baptist Church burns down
(Source: Pixabay)
Elderly man dies after being hit by train; victim identified
Devon Harris, 20, is wanted in connection with the murders of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson.
Shreveport man wanted for ‘brutal’ double murder in east Texas
Two men were rescued from a flooded boat on Toledo Bend on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
2 men rescued from Toledo Bend after boat floods in fishing tournament