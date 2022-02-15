Ark. legislature considering one-time bonus for law enforcement officers across the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas legislature is now in session and Governor Asa Hutchinson says one of the main items of concern is showing support to those in law enforcement.

“It is designed to reward and incentivizes those dedicated officers who keep our streets safe and our homes protected,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

Gov. Hutchinson is asking state lawmakers to approve a one-time bonus of $5,000 for each city and county-certified law enforcement officer in the state. The governor says his state has around $45 million in surplus money to fund the bonus if approved.

“With all the people behind us, it makes us want to do our job a lot better knowing we have the support of the community,” said Deputy Dale Thornton with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are still working on the language of the bill,” said Senator Jimmy Hickey.

Hickey serves as president pro tempore for the Arkansas Senate. Hickey is among those taking the lead in this effort, which he says they have worked on for several months.

“What we are going to do is we will pay you your $5,000 bonus. There will be some other things attached to it so you would remain in law enforcement in Arkansas for a certain amount of time,” said Sen. Hickey.

Hickey says they hope this action will also serve as another recruitment tool for law enforcement officers in Arkansas.

“It’s no secret that most of the membership here wants to do something for our law enforcement. They understand what they are going through and they just trying to take care of them,” said Sen. Hickey.

“It’s good to see that our state and local government and community is behind us and it means a lot to us for them to show this type of support,” said Lt. Jessie Grigsby with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

If legislators say yes to this bill, Arkansas law enforcement officers could begin receiving the bonus by mid-summer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.