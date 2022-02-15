Getting Answers
Getting Answers
4 officers accused in Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s death back in court

Officers Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter, and D’Marea Johnson.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the four officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s in-custody death will be back in court.

A hearing is scheduled for Officers Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter, and D’Marea Johnson. The defense attorney, Dhu Thompson, hopes to get trial dates set for June or September. The officers were initially set to go to trial in December of 2021, however, they all waived their right to a trial by jury. Now, a judge will decide their fate.

PREVIOUS STORY>>> No charges dismissed against officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s death

Back in early February, a judge decided to not dismiss charges against the four officers. The officers are facing charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office. It’s alleged the officers used excessive force against McGlothen back in 2020, and that they failed to provide medical attention.

