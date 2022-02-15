Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

An administrator of “Rentahitman.com” a satirical website, made contact with local authorities and reported the incident.

The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder.

Guido Fanelli, the CEO of the Rent-A-Hitman, issued the following statement to WAFB about the matter:

“I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this ok.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana
(Source: Pixabay)
Elderly man dies after being hit by train; victim identified
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his...
Coroner IDs gunshot victim; police have 2 suspects in custody, 1 on the run
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
BOOKED: Jeremie Jacob Ryan, 48, one count of felony theft of $1,000-$5,000
Former principal accused of theft
A man was shot inside Village Food on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport on the afternoon of Feb. 15,...
Man shot inside Shreveport store
Law enforcement officers in Arkansas could soon be seeing a bonus on their paychecks.
Ark. legislature considering one-time bonus for law enforcement officers across the state
A proposed new academic calendar in Caddo Parish could cut teachers' summers a bit short.
Caddo Parish School Board to consider new calendar for upcoming school year