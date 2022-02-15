Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
1 shot in chest at Shreveport motel

One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park...
One person sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chest on Westwood Park on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was shot in the chest during an argument at a motel in Shreveport early Tuesday morning (Feb. 15).

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of Westwood Park at the Economy Inn. A witness reportedly told police that two people were in a heated argument in the parking lot when shots were fired.

One person reportedly left in an SUV, while the other fell to the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say the suspect was located and is being questioned.

