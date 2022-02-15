1 shot in chest at Shreveport motel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was shot in the chest during an argument at a motel in Shreveport early Tuesday morning (Feb. 15).
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of Westwood Park at the Economy Inn. A witness reportedly told police that two people were in a heated argument in the parking lot when shots were fired.
One person reportedly left in an SUV, while the other fell to the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say the suspect was located and is being questioned.
