Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texas AG suing Facebook for allegedly using unauthorized biometric data

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By Rachael Thomas and Destinee Patterson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday, Feb. 14 that he is suing Facebook for reportedly capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texas residents without proper consent.

Paxton says Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by state statute as a “retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry) in photos and videos uploaded by those using the social media app. Paxton claims by doing this, Facebook is exploiting its users and non-users alike in order to grow its empire and make money.

Paxton claims Facebook has captured biometric identifiers billions of times.

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 Monday afternoon
Strong and severe storms will be possible across parts of the ArkLaTex later this week as a...
Strong and severe storms possible later this week
A student at Linwood Public Charter School was hit by a car in a crosswalk Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School
Louisiana State Capitol
Least educated parishes in Louisiana