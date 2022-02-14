Texas AG suing Facebook for allegedly using unauthorized biometric data

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday, Feb. 14 that he is suing Facebook for reportedly capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texas residents without proper consent.

Paxton says Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by state statute as a “retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry) in photos and videos uploaded by those using the social media app. Paxton claims by doing this, Facebook is exploiting its users and non-users alike in order to grow its empire and make money.

Paxton claims Facebook has captured biometric identifiers billions of times.

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Paxton said. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

Click here to read the full lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.