Strong & severe storms possible later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend, and while we did have some dreary weather Saturday, sunshine quickly returned Sunday. Expect more of the same as we kick off a new week in the ArkLaTex. Your Valentine’s Day is looking beautiful with ample sunshine and temperatures that will be up around the 70 degree mark this afternoon. As we go through the week temperatures will stay very warm, but clouds will be increasing each day until we are tracking strong and severe storms that could move through Wednesday into Thursday. This will be due to a strong cold front and low pressure system that will be pushing in from our west. Behind the cold front expect much colder temperatures for Friday, but a rebound likely on the way this weekend.

We are tracking the potential for strong and severe storms ahead for the region later in the week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need a jacket early as temperatures are at or slightly below freezing this morning. But like what we have seen over the past week thanks to very dry air, temperatures will be skyrocketing into the upper 60s and potentially low 70s this afternoon. Like Sunday expect nothing but ample sunshine for the region today.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting clouds to gradually increase out ahead of our next weather maker on the way later in the week. Temperatures out ahead of that weather maker will be very warm with highs in the low to mid-70s through Thursday. But starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday afternoon we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for the ArkLaTex. The worst of the storms will likely move through during the overnight hours and early Thursday morning when severe weather will be possible. Right now all threats are possible, including tornadoes so please keep up to date with the latest updates on the potential storms later in the week.

Behind these storms and cold front we are tracking much cooler weather on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend. High temperatures on Friday will likely only be in the low to mid 50s after being in the mid-70s earlier on Thursday. While we should see a likely freeze Saturday morning our temperatures will quickly start to rebound over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will likely rebound back into the low 60s Saturday with mid and upper 60s possible Sunday. Both days this weekend you can expect a solid amount of sunshine for the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather we have for your Valentine’s Day! Have a great week!

