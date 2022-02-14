St. Helena Parish Police Jury president arrested on bribery, malfeasance charges

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Parish Police Jury President Frank Johnson has been arrested, officials with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office tell WAFB.

Authorities say Johnson was arrested Monday, Feb. 14 on charges of bribery and malfeasance in office.

Frank Johnson (Louisiana Attorney General's Office)

“The Attorney General’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation based on allegations of official misconduct pertaining to disaster relief contracts, following emergency declarations resulting from Hurricane Ida. Frank Johnson, President of the St. Helena Parish Police Jury, was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe in exchange for influencing an emergency disaster relief contract. As this is now open prosecution we will refrain from commenting further,” a spokesperson for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

“For all this to come out, it’s pretty shocking, because Frank Johnson is a good dude,” said one Greensburg resident who did not want to be on camera.

“I was just shocked,” said another resident of Greensburg, who also wanted her identity concealed.

It was the feeling echoed by a lot of people in Greensburg Monday afternoon, after getting the news that the Police Jury President had been arrested.

“Where did you get the news from?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“On the WAFB app,” said the woman.

“Any kind of hurricane, natural disaster anything, you can find Frank Johnson. He’s going to help you out,” said the man.

Johnson was sworn in to represent district 4 back in 2020, and was elected to serve as police jury president of the 5 member board by his peers.

“I know him well real well. He’s very popular,” said the unnamed woman.

The two people WAFB spoke with have mixed reactions about what happened to their parish leader.

“Not Frank Johnson. Because Frank Johnson is a good man. He loves St. Helena with all his heart. I do believe it’s a big misunderstanding. And when they get to the bottom of it, a lot of people going to get their feelings hurt. Because Frank Johnson is a good man and I believe in God he is,” said the man.

“Well, I hope that it’s not true. But anything is possible. So at the end of the day, we will find out what’s going on,” said the woman.

WAFB has reached out to Johnson multiple times for a comment on his arrest, but he has not yet responded to our request.

Johnson did post a bond and was released from prison.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has turned over all their evidence to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

