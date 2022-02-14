Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.(ngkaki via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The $7 million price tag for a 30-second Super Bowl ad may have been worth every penny for Coinbase.

The company’s crypto currency exchange app crashed briefly Sunday after a surge in traffic.

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.

Coinbase’s landing page had more than 20 million hits in one minute.

The chief product officer took to Twitter saying it was “historic and unprecedented.”

At the same time, according to crypto news website The Block, the app also skyrocketed in popularity rising from 186th place to 2nd on Apple’s app store.

Coinbase’s stock has been down 23% this year after recently going public.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Fire Marshal issues burn ban for State of Louisiana
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas AG suing Facebook for allegedly using unauthorized biometric data
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West