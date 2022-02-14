Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced.
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 four days after her husband Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the couple’s office said Monday.

Clarence House said Camilla was self-isolating. Charles has been isolating since he tested positive on Thursday, but Camilla had continued with public engagements while taking daily tests.

Both Charles, 73, and 74-year-old Camilla are triple-vaccinated.

Charles, who is heir to the British throne, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Charles is believed to have met with his mother Queen Elizabeth II early last week when both were at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace hasn’t said whether the 95-year-old queen has tested positive, though it said last week she wasn’t displaying symptoms.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Some Rams fans used the Super Bowl victory as an excuse to be destructive overnight in Los...
RAW: Rams fans vandalize bus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow
A strong front and developing low will push through the ArkLaTex later this week that could...
Severe weather possible later in the week
There could soon be an approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5-years-old. Drug maker,...
LDH encourages Louisianans to become ‘Pediatric Vaccine Champions’