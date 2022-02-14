Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Monroe-native Andrew Whitworth is now a Super Bowl champion

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the...
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) holds the the Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams won 23-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The career of Monroe-born NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) appears to be going out on the highest of notes.

The 40-year-old pro baller, one of the oldest to ever start his position in a Super Bowl game, helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The former West Monroe High School football player won two state championships with the Rebels before heading off to Louisiana State University.

Out of college, Whitworth was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent 11 years chasing a pro-level championship with the team. Coincidentally, it was the team that brought him up and the city he and his family loves that would be the final hurdle en route to a pro championship that had eluded him for over a dozen years. He made multiple All-Pro teams along the way.

This was Whitworth’s second shot at the title and would have likely been his last, given his age. The season would be a memorable one even without the Super Bowl win. Whitworth was named the 2021 NFL Man of the Year for his and his wife Melissa’s devotion to charity work and community outreach. A video of his acceptance speech went viral after he revealed that a boy he mentored at a Boys & Girls club years ago made it to the NFL this season.

If he does decide to retire, what better way could there be to end a 16-year pro career than hoisting the Lombardi Trophy high above your head?

Read a recap of the game by clicking here.

West Monroe native Andrew Whitworth makes history in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom

Latest News

Texarkana Regional officially welcomes United Airlines
Texarkana Regional officially welcomes United Airlines; flights start Feb. 14
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams...
NFLSU: Former Tigers make big plays in Super Bowl 56
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation