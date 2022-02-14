Monroe-native Andrew Whitworth is now a Super Bowl champion

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The career of Monroe-born NFL offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) appears to be going out on the highest of notes.

The 40-year-old pro baller, one of the oldest to ever start his position in a Super Bowl game, helped the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The former West Monroe High School football player won two state championships with the Rebels before heading off to Louisiana State University.

Out of college, Whitworth was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and spent 11 years chasing a pro-level championship with the team. Coincidentally, it was the team that brought him up and the city he and his family loves that would be the final hurdle en route to a pro championship that had eluded him for over a dozen years. He made multiple All-Pro teams along the way.

This was Whitworth’s second shot at the title and would have likely been his last, given his age. The season would be a memorable one even without the Super Bowl win. Whitworth was named the 2021 NFL Man of the Year for his and his wife Melissa’s devotion to charity work and community outreach. A video of his acceptance speech went viral after he revealed that a boy he mentored at a Boys & Girls club years ago made it to the NFL this season.

If he does decide to retire, what better way could there be to end a 16-year pro career than hoisting the Lombardi Trophy high above your head?

