Minden man killed in crash; speed suspected as factor

The crash claimed the life of Colby Foster, 28, of Minden, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A man from Minden is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish.

Louisiana State Police says on Sunday, Feb. 13 just before 11 a.m., troopers started investigating the wreck, which happened on Dorcheat Road just south of Benson Road. Colby Foster, 28, was killed in the crash.

LSP’s initial investigation shows Foster was driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro south on Dorcheat Road, when for reasons still under investigation, he ran off the side of the road and overcorrected. This caused the vehicle to travel across the road into a ditch, where it flipped and hit a tree.

Foster, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish coroner.

LSP officials say they suspect speed was a contributing factor in the crash. A routine toxicology sample was also collected for analysis. The wreck remains under investigation.

