Man dies after being hit by train

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man died at the hospital after being struck by a train in Texarkana, Ark.

It happened about 2:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the crossing at Ferguson and Seibert streets, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the westbound Union Pacific train was signaling its approach when the man walked out onto the tracks and began walking with his back to the train, according to Texarkana, Ark., police and railroad officials.

“Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system,” says a statement from police Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen. “The unknown man was ultimately stuck by the train.”

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

His identity was not immediately known.

