Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by train

It appears he walked onto the tracks and began walking with his back to the train, authorities say
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man died at the hospital after being struck by a train in Texarkana, Ark.

It happened about 2:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the crossing at Ferguson and Seibert streets, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the westbound Union Pacific train was signaling its approach when the man walked out onto the tracks and began walking with his back to the train, according to Texarkana, Ark., police and railroad officials.

“Union Pacific conductor sounded the train horn numerous times and activated their emergency stopping system,” says a statement from police Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen. “The unknown man was ultimately stuck by the train.”

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

His identity was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products