Lovely Monday then rainy and stormy later this week

(KSLA) - Love is in the air on this Monday, but darkness awaits later this week. The sunshine will go away as the storms return Wednesday and Thursday. Some will be strong to severe.

This evening will be lovely! The sky will be nice and clear as the sun sets over the horizon. Today is the first day this year the sun sets at 6:00! If you are heading out for any date night plans for Valentine’s Day, you may only need a jacket as temperatures will be falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Overnight will be perfect for any late night plans. The sky will be clear, so it is an ideal time to look at the stars tonight. Temperatures will be getting a little chilly though. Lows will be in the lower 40s. So, if you stay out late tonight or head out early Tuesday morning, I would grab a jacket.

Tuesday will also be a beautiful day! There will be a few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine. Regardless, I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be quite pleasant warming up to the lower 70s. I would enjoy the weather Tuesday before the rain and storms return Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday officially has a severe weather outlook, but it is more Wednesday night when we are expecting the storms to arrive. So, during the day, you will not have to worry. There may only be a couple stray showers. Within that severe outlook, almost all of the ArkLaTex is under a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5. Temperatures Wednesday will warm up to the mid 70s.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning is when I expect the strong to severe storms. The severe outlook from Wednesday will shift a little east and cover the eastern half of the ArkLaTex on Thursday. This will be for the morning and early afternoon. By the evening, the storms will be outside of the viewing area, moving farther away. Temperatures Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

The threats we could be facing during the storms will include damaging winds, hail, and maybe a couple isolated tornadoes. All forms of severe weather are low, but not ruled out. We will be your First Alert, keeping you aware of the storms as we get closer. So, keep checking back with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team.

Good news is that the rain and storms will be gone by Friday to end the week. The sunshine will be back with limited cloud cover. It will be a cold start to your Friday with lows near freezing. Then in the afternoon, it will warm up to the mid 50s. You will likely need a jacket for Friday.

This weekend will also be very nice. There will not be any rain, and there will be enough sunshine for everyone to enjoy! Temperatures will start off cold again Saturday morning near freezing, but will quickly warm up to the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be even warmer, getting back to the 70s!

Have a lovely rest of the day, and stay weather aware for your Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.