LDH encourages Louisianans to become ‘Pediatric Vaccine Champions’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among Louisiana’s youngest residents, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is launching a new initiative urging community members to become “Pediatric Vaccine Champions.”

LDH is encouraging residents to do the following:

Share COVID-19 vaccine facts and resources with your friends and family online

Star in a PSA and share your story with parents in your community

Help promote a local, family-friendly vaccination event

Organize a telephone town hall to discuss COVID-19 and vaccine facts

According to LDH, there is funding available to support these efforts.

Click here to learn more about becoming a “champion” and organizing vaccination events.

“Getting our children vaccinated is one of our top priorities,” said Kimberly Hood, assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health, in a recent news release. “It is important to remember that every one of us has the power to affect change and keep our children safe.”

Data from LDH shows 171,216 people 5 to 17-years-old are fully vaccinated, but the number of individuals in that same age group who are unvaccinated remains much higher: 582,518.

Vaccinations administered by LSU Health Shreveport continue for people 5 and up, Monday through Friday, at 2627 Linwood Ave. in Shreveport. The drive-thru vaccination clinic is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

