Gunshot victim fighting for his life; police take two suspects into custody

“It looks like we had a shootout in the street out here,” police spokesman says
A 24-year-old man was in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times in his chest and abdomen the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2022, on Downing Street in Shreveport, according to police.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after having been shot multiple times in his chest and abdomen, according to Shreveport police.

And authorities have two suspects in custody.

“It looks like we had a shootout in the street out here,” said a Shreveport police spokesman on the scene. “There are two vehicles shot up as part of this crime scene.”

The shooting occurred at 2:34 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 on Downing Street between Bond Drive and Redstone Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At one point, police had as many as 13 units responding to the shooting.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

