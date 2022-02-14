Getting Answers
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on COVID-19 Monday afternoon

FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter...
FILE - Gov. John Bel Edwards responds to questions from FOX 8 about the Ronald Greene encounter with Louisiana State Police.(Source: WVUE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14.

The news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streaming live inside this story.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,993 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,311 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Ronald Greene’s family demands Gov. Edwards steps down, says Greene’s blood is on his hands

Monday’s news conference will be the first time the governor has spoken publicly since the Louisiana Legislature created a special committee to investigate the death of Ronald Greene, who died while in the custody of Louisiana State Police in May 2019 in Monroe.

Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select...
Louisiana Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder announced Thursday, Feb. 10 that a select bipartisan committee has been created to review all aspects of the Ronald Greene case.(WAFB)

Gov. Edwards issued a statement on Thursday, Feb. 10 about the creation of the committee.

