Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince...
Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Some Rams fans used the Super Bowl victory as an excuse to be destructive overnight in Los...
RAW: Rams fans vandalize bus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow
A strong front and developing low will push through the ArkLaTex later this week that could...
Severe weather possible later in the week
There could soon be an approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5-years-old. Drug maker,...
LDH encourages Louisianans to become ‘Pediatric Vaccine Champions’