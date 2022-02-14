Getting Answers
First United flight takes off from Texarkana Regional Airport

United Airlines is now servicing the Texarkana Regional Airport.
United Airlines is now servicing the Texarkana Regional Airport.(United Airlines)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The sky in Texarkana has become friendlier with the addition of a new commercial airline at Texarkana Regional Airport.

Passengers began lining up before dawn Monday morning (Feb. 14) to be part of United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Texarkana to Houston.

“We are excited for the service to Texarkana and I hope to see it be successful,” said one passenger, Brandon Ash.

“I’m very excited. It’s nice to see this area get another choice in airlines and United Airlines is going to bring some good things here,” said another passenger, Charles Shaw.

For the past year, Texarkana leaders have worked to bring an additional commercial airline to Texarkana Regional Airport. Thanks to a nearly $900,000 federal grant, United Airlines decided to land in Texarkana. The grant will help supplement the financial cost for the upstart service at the airport.

“Hopefully this community will see the new spirit of United and what we call ‘fly the friendly skies,’ and as long as we can stand on our own, we would love to continue to service flight,” said Toby Enqvisd, a spokesperson with United Airlines.

There was a short delay for the first flight due to ice on the wings, but when that issue was resolved, the plane made its 45-minute trip to Houston with 15 passengers on board.

“I’m very excited you can get there in an hour. It beats driving,” said Fecheka Kidd, a passenger.

For now, United is flying one daily flight to and from Houston.

