Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Fire Marshal issues burn ban for State of Louisiana

Burn ban file graphic.
Burn ban file graphic.(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A burn ban has been issued for the entire State of Louisiana due to extremely dry conditions and overwhelmingly high emergency responses from local fire officials.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued the statewide burn ban, effective February 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.

Private burnings will be allowed only by permission of local fire departments or local government.

This burn ban excludes prescribed burns from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and general agriculture burns.

Criminal and/or civil penalties may result if this order from the Fire Marshal is violated.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Elderly man killed in Texarkana house fire
Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes.
Greenwood police officer’s wife, pets die in south Bossier City house fire
United Airlines is now servicing the Texarkana Regional Airport.
First United flight takes off from Texarkana Regional Airport
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14