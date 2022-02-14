Getting Answers
Elderly man killed in Texarkana house fire

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(9NEWS / YouTube)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - An elderly man from Bowie County is dead after a house fire that happened early Monday morning (Feb. 14).

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch got the call just before 12:30 a.m. about a house fire on Highway 59 S. Deputies got there and found the house fully engulfed in flames. When deputies opened the front door, they found a man lying on the floor.

CPR was administered, but the man died from his injuries nonetheless.

The man has been identified as Floyd Glenn Rush, 74, of Texarkana.

Officials say no one else was home at the time of the fire. An autopsy will be performed.

Foul play is not suspected.

