Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport early Monday morning.

Crash at LA 3132/Mansfield Rd.

*NOTE: THERE IS NO SOUND ON THIS VIDEO. SFD and SPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, February 14, 2022

It happened Monday, Feb. 14 around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of LA 3132 (Terry Bradshaw Passway E) and Mansfield Road. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least four units with the Shreveport Fire Department and seven units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the crash.

At least three vehicles were involved.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road on Monday, Feb. 14,...
Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(KSLA)

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 20-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
Court documents show what may have led up to McCurtain County jailbreak
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue...
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The crash claimed the life of Colby Foster, 28, of Minden, La.
Minden man killed in crash; speed suspected as factor
Minden man killed in single-vehicle wreck on Dorcheat Road
Minden man killed in single-vehicle wreck on Dorcheat Road