Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport early Monday morning.

The right lane is blocked LA 3132 East at Mansfield Road due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 14, 2022

Crash at LA 3132/Mansfield Rd. *NOTE: THERE IS NO SOUND ON THIS VIDEO. SFD and SPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Monday, February 14, 2022

It happened Monday, Feb. 14 around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of LA 3132 (Terry Bradshaw Passway E) and Mansfield Road. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least four units with the Shreveport Fire Department and seven units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the crash.

At least three vehicles were involved.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck at LA 3132 and Mansfield Road on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (KSLA)

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.