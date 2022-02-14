Crews respond to wreck involving multiple vehicles in Shreveport
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport early Monday morning.
It happened Monday, Feb. 14 around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of LA 3132 (Terry Bradshaw Passway E) and Mansfield Road. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, at least four units with the Shreveport Fire Department and seven units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the crash.
At least three vehicles were involved.
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.
