City of Plaquemine native performs in halftime show at Super Bowl

LaToya Siplin, of Plaquemine, was featured as one of the professional dancers with 50 Cent...
LaToya Siplin, of Plaquemine, was featured as one of the professional dancers with 50 Cent during the Halftime Show.(Submitted)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not only was Louisiana represented on the field at Super Bowl 56, but they were also represented on the stage as well!

LaToya Siplin is from the City of Plaquemine, and she was featured as one of the professional dancers with 50 Cent during the Halftime Show.

Her mother, Charlene Siplin, told WAFB, “She is a 2014 graduate of MSA - West in Plaquemine, La. She’s been dancing since she was 4 years old. She attended Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy during the summers of 2000-2012. She graduated from Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. in 2018 with a degree in dance. She moved to Los Angles immediately after graduation to pursue her dream of becoming a professional dancer. She’s currently signed with Bloc Talent Agency of LA as a professional dancer.”

LaToya’s parents are Charlene Siplin and the late Randolph Siplin.

On her Facebook page, Latoya posted, “My dad would be so proud. Well, my dad is so proud. You can’t tell me otherwise.”

