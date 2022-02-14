Child hit by car near Linwood Public Charter School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews responded to the scene of a wreck in Shreveport Monday morning (Feb. 14) involving a child hit by a car.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Linwood Avenue near W 71st Street.

A spokesperson for Linwood Public Charter School says a middle school student was hit in a crosswalk and taken to the hospital. The child’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The spokesperson says a car tried to go around the vehicle the child was getting out of when the impact happened. There was no crossing guard in the crosswalk because they didn’t know a child was being dropped off, the spokesperson says.

According to Linwood Public Charter, the driver will not be charged because the crossing guard was not there, and the driver was not speeding.

School officials want to remind parents that all dropoffs should be made in the designated area since 70th and Linwood is a very busy intersection.

No other information is available right now. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

