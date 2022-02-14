Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy

Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy
Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy(Ken Latin)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Throughout the month of February, KSLA is continuing to celebrate Black History Month by highlighting African Americans who have made a significant contribution to the community.

Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy joined the Centenary faculty in 2015 after earning her PhD in French Language and Literature with a certificate in Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies from Washington University in St. Louis. Her ongoing research interests and published scholarship include analysis of race, gender, and sexuality in French and Francophone African and Caribbean literatures.

Dr. Augustin-Billy co-teaches an immersive course for Centenary students examining the experiences of Black Americans in Paris as part of the college’s Centenary in Paris program.

She also teaches a yearly May Module course in Haiti, where she grew up as the daughter of missionaries.

Dr. Augustin-Billy was chosen for the prestigious Mellon Emerging Faculty Leaders Award in 2019.

