Woman killed in three-alarm fire in St. Claude neighborhood, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 65-year-old woman was killed early Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house on Elysian Fields Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed by authorities.

02/13/2022. 3- Alarm Fire. 1305 Elysian Fields Ave. 1- Fatality. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) February 13, 2022

The fire in the occupied, two-story wood-framed house at 1305 Elysian Fields Ave. first was reported at 7:55 a.m., and NOFD crews arrived within four minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 8:03 a.m., and a third-alarm calling for additional firefighters and hazardous materials specialists came out at 8:40 a.m.

A neighboring home also sustained damage to its siding from the blaze.

Elysian Fields Avenue was closed in both directions as crews continued working to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control by 9:43 a.m.

NOFD spokesman Louis Carrier said the first fire company on scene was told a person could be trapped inside and was confronted with heavy smoke and fire coming out of the home. Carrier said firefighters began attacking the blaze, but that “fire conditions escalated quickly,” forcing the crews to back out of the house and begin defensive operations when the flames started to burn through the roof.

Ladder trucks began spraying the fire from above, eventually permitting a primary search of the home, and it was then that the woman’s body was located, Carrier said.

In total, 22 units and 48 NOFD firefighters were brought to bear on the blaze. No firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.