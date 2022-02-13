Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman killed in three-alarm fire in St. Claude neighborhood, NOFD says

One person died Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house in the 1300...
One person died Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, the NOFD said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 65-year-old woman was killed early Sunday (Feb. 13) in a three-alarm fire that broke out in a house on Elysian Fields Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed by authorities.

The fire in the occupied, two-story wood-framed house at 1305 Elysian Fields Ave. first was reported at 7:55 a.m., and NOFD crews arrived within four minutes. A second alarm was sounded at 8:03 a.m., and a third-alarm calling for additional firefighters and hazardous materials specialists came out at 8:40 a.m.

A neighboring home also sustained damage to its siding from the blaze.

Elysian Fields Avenue was closed in both directions as crews continued working to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control by 9:43 a.m.

NOFD spokesman Louis Carrier said the first fire company on scene was told a person could be trapped inside and was confronted with heavy smoke and fire coming out of the home. Carrier said firefighters began attacking the blaze, but that “fire conditions escalated quickly,” forcing the crews to back out of the house and begin defensive operations when the flames started to burn through the roof.

Ladder trucks began spraying the fire from above, eventually permitting a primary search of the home, and it was then that the woman’s body was located, Carrier said.

In total, 22 units and 48 NOFD firefighters were brought to bear on the blaze. No firefighters were reported injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead the night of Feb. 12, 2022, in City Park in the 200 block of...
16-year-old boy shot dead in city park
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom

Latest News

Texarkana Regional officially welcomes United Airlines
Texarkana Regional officially welcomes United Airlines
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) catches a touchdown pass against...
NFLSU: Former Tigers make big plays in Super Bowl 56
BOOKED: Gaven Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation