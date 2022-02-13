Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city then killed himself as police closed in.

Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons.

Police say three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities.

Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police have provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
1 man electrocuted, another injured when scaffolding contacts overhead power line

Latest News

Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris