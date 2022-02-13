Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Louisiana ties set to dominate Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s no secret Louisiana has a long history with deep ties in the NFL. Whether it’s those born in the state like Peyton and Eli Manning or those who adopted the state as their own like Drew Brees and Joe Burrow, there’s no denying Louisiana’s impact on the sport.

Now, the 2022 Super Bowl is upon us, and Louisiana is once again making its mark.

The game starts at 5 p.m. CT on NBC.

Bengals Players born in Louisiana:

  • Brandon Wilson (Houston) from Shreveport
  • Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) from Harvey
  • Stanley Morgan Jr. (Nebraska) from New Orleans
  • Tyler Shelvin (LSU) from Lafayette

Bengals players who attended college in Louisiana but weren’t born here:

  • Cameron Sample (Tulane)
  • Joe Burrow (LSU)
  • Trent Taylor (Louisiana Tech)
  • Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Rams players born in Louisiana:

  • Andrew Whitworth (LSU) from Monroe
  • Odell Beckham Jr. (LSU) from Baton Rouge
  • Raymond Calais Jr. (ULL) from Breaux Bridge

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
1 man electrocuted, another injured when scaffolding contacts overhead power line
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson

Latest News

BOOKED: Gavin Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation
The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a request from plaintiffs to directly take up their...
New Orleans’ COVID-19 mandates stay at least through Mardi Gras, after state Supreme Court denies restraining order, direct lawsuit hearing
Daq's Wings & Grill prepares for Super Bowl Sunday
Daq's Wings & Grill prepares for Super Bowl Sunday