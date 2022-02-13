Getting Answers
East Texan dies as a result of one-vehicle wreck

Driver identified as a 42-year-old Marshall resident
The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Feb. 12, 2022, in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in Marshall.(Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man was killed when his vehicle struck a group of trees, according to Marshall police.

The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Charmaine Deshun Morris, of Marshall.

The wreck occurred about 11:02 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in Marshall.

Marshall Fire Department and EMS personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate Morris from his vehicle. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, the Marshall hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Morris,” says a notice Sunday, Feb. 13 from the Police Department.

This was the third deadly crash within a week in Marshall, police said.

