CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom

Gavin Coon-Crowley, 21 climbed into the window of the girl who he had previously threatened with bodily harm., according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly snuck into his underaged ex-girlfriend’s home on Sunday.

Officers got the call just before 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 13to the 8000 of Highway 1 in Caddo Parish.

Gavin Coon-Crowley, 21, climbed into the window of the girl’s room. He had previously threatened her with bodily harm, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies at the scene then “verbally challenged” Coon-Crowley; but, he would not come out and surrender to authorities. A CPSO K9 officer was sent into the attic where he was hiding. The K9 bit Coon-Crowley in the leg, and both of them fell down onto the front porch.

Coon-Crowley was taken to a hospital for treatment. He will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of unauthorized entry and resisting a deputy.

