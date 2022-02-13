Caddo Juvenile Detention Center finds itself operating at or near capacity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Clay Walker has worked at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Center for more than a decade and helps keep the facility in order.

“We have a full-time mental health counselor, we have nursing staff, we are an alternative school and we have teachers every week on a daily basis. Everything is individualized for the chld,” said the director of Caddo juvenile services.

The center usually runs smoothly, he said, but sometimes its maximum of 24 beds is not enough.

“In the last few months, we have been running at or near capacity. Somewhere between 22-24 each day. If we get to 23 or 24 (beds), we notify the judges that’s our number. The capacity, I think that’s something the community needs to address. But, otherwise, everything we have here is working pretty well.”

The center’s capacity is something the Caddo district attorney’s office highlighted this week on Facebook. Because of limited space, the office posted, Caddo Juvenile Court judges have to pick and choose which offenders to release.

KSLA News 12 reached out to Caddo Juvenile Court. It shared a statement that says:

“The JDC has been at capacity within the last couple of weeks. Today, it is under 20; but me and my colleagues have to make the decision when we are at capacity to see who can leave and who has to stay. Due to the Raise the Age Act, we are required to house juveniles pretrial in JDC whether they are being tried as a juvenile or as an adult. Juvenile cases are heard within a quicker time frame than adult cases. So I can have a juvenile probable cause hearing and arraign the child and try them within 6 months. Whereas, a child being tried as an adult can sit and wait for a trial for a few years in our JDC. The current JDC is not meant to house youth for extended periods of time.

“We work closely with the 1st (Caddo) Judicial District Court criminal judges to move the stages of the case or transfer them to an adult facility if space is available. But we all have to work together to get this accomplished.

“Because of lack of space, we have had to order the release of children on ankle monitors and intensive pretrial supervision.

“We are having to make decisions as judges that we shouldn’t have to make; but in order to keep the detained youth and our JDC staff safe, we have to determine which youth can be released that won’t be a danger to the community.

“The Caddo Juvenile judges have expressed concern to the Caddo Parish Commission regarding the low number of beds based on the amount of youth in Caddo Parish.

“The conversation is now being had by agencies other than the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court. That’s what we want to happen. It’s a serious issue that we need to work to resolve now.”

Walker said that regardless of the capacity issue, his main focus is the children.

“We are mindful, of course, that they are accused of some terrible crimes; so we’re dealing with that. But our primary goal is trying to get them, as they leave, in a healthier place. We want to have them not re-offend; that’s the number one goal.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.