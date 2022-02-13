Caddo Juvenile Detention Center finds itself operating at or near capacity
“We are having to make decisions as judges that we shouldn’t have to make ...”
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Clay Walker has worked at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Center for more than a decade and helps keep the facility in order.
“We have a full-time mental health counselor, we have nursing staff, we are an alternative school and we have teachers every week on a daily basis. Everything is individualized for the chld,” said the director of Caddo juvenile services.
The center usually runs smoothly, he said, but sometimes its maximum of 24 beds is not enough.
“In the last few months, we have been running at or near capacity. Somewhere between 22-24 each day. If we get to 23 or 24 (beds), we notify the judges that’s our number. The capacity, I think that’s something the community needs to address. But, otherwise, everything we have here is working pretty well.”
The center’s capacity is something the Caddo district attorney’s office highlighted this week on Facebook. Because of limited space, the office posted, Caddo Juvenile Court judges have to pick and choose which offenders to release.
KSLA News 12 reached out to Caddo Juvenile Court. It shared a statement that says:
Walker said that regardless of the capacity issue, his main focus is the children.
“We are mindful, of course, that they are accused of some terrible crimes; so we’re dealing with that. But our primary goal is trying to get them, as they leave, in a healthier place. We want to have them not re-offend; that’s the number one goal.”
