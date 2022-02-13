Getting Answers
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old boy has been booked with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy Saturday night (Feb. 12) inside a Morgan City home, police said.

The identities of the two juveniles have not been disclosed.

Morgan City police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:22 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Maple Street. They said officers arrived to find a critically wounded child who succumbed to a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they discovered “several juveniles” inside the residence gained access to a weapon, but that it was the 14-year-old who took the gun, loaded it and then shot the 11-year-old. The teen was detained, then arrested on allegations of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality. The suspect has been transferred to a juvenile detention facility pending a detention hearing before a magistrate.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair extended his condolences to the families affected by the incident in a written statement, in which he also urged against “irresponsible social media speculation and hurtful comments” that would compound their sorrow. Blair also urged adult gun owners to survey their homes to ensure weapons are safely stored and locked.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact Morgan City police at (985) 380-4605.

