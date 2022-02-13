16-year-old boy shot dead in city park

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot dead in a city park.

Now Marshall, Texas, police are trying to identify who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened about 11:34 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at City Park in the 200 block of Pope Street.

That’s where patrol officers and Marshall Fire Department paramedics found the teen with a gunshot wound to his neck. The youth, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criminal investigators and crime scene detectives then worked through the night to gather evidence.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Marshall police detectives at (903) 935-4745. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim,” says a statement Sunday, Feb. 13 from the Police Department.

“The Marshall Police Department is committed to obtaining justice in this case, and we will follow every piece of evidence to do so.”

