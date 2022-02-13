Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Police tape.
Police tape.(Source: Associated Press)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARAHAN (WVUE) - Harahan police says a carjacker stole someone’s vehicle and ran over the driver before taking police on a chase down a busy roadway.

According to police, around 4 p.m. a 15-year-old carjacked someone in the 2000 block of Hickory Avenue. The teen rolled over the driver before making off with the vehicle.

Police attempted to pull over the teen after spotting the car in traffic, but the teen fled before eventually losing control at St. George Avenue and Jefferson Highway.

Harahan Police say they arrested the teen and recovered a firearm stolen from New Orleans.

The 15-year-old was taken to UMC for treatment and the person carjacked was taken to a local hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE:

VIDEO: Man dragged, survives Lower Garden District carjacking and crash

VIDEO: Uptown car theft Monday morning rattles residents

VIDEO: Woman nearly struck by bus during Magazine St. carjacking

One man, two teens arrested for West Bank carjacking, NOPD says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman who died after being found in roadway
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges
Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
1 man electrocuted, another injured when scaffolding contacts overhead power line
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson

Latest News

BOOKED: Gavin Wyatt Coon-Crowley, 20, of Benton, one count each of unauthorized entry of an...
CPSO: 21-year-old arrested after climbing into teen girl’s bedroom
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Morgan City police booked a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder Saturday (Feb. 122) after...
After 11-year-old fatally shot, Morgan City police arrest 14-year-old on murder allegation
The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a request from plaintiffs to directly take up their...
New Orleans’ COVID-19 mandates stay at least through Mardi Gras, after state Supreme Court denies restraining order, direct lawsuit hearing
Daq's Wings & Grill prepares for Super Bowl Sunday
Daq's Wings & Grill prepares for Super Bowl Sunday