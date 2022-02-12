Woman dies after being found in roadway
Deputy believes she had been struck by a vehicle
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found overnight along Farm-to-Market Road 449 in Marshall, Texas.
A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy found the woman unresponsive in the roadway and believed she had been struck by a vehicle, according to a Facebook post Saturday morning.
EMS and Marshall police were notified and arrived moments later.
The woman subsequently died from her injuries.
