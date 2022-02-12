NKY teacher goes to Super Bowl after Tiktok video goes viral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Northern Kentucky Bengals Superfan is going to Super Bowl LVI with her husband, thanks to Youtuber Logan Thirtyacre and her visual art class students.

Students from Katie VonHandorf’s class at St. Henry High School uploaded a video of their teacher on TikTok wearing the same Bengals costume at every game to help her get the funds to go to the Super Bowl.

“I was talking to my students before the Bengals played Kansas City in the AFC Championship and I was saying I was really excited that they are going on this run and that they are doing very well, and they were like ‘how are you going to feel if they go to the Super Bowl?’ I said of course, I’m going to be excited, but I’ll also be a little bummed because I won’t be able to go. I wanted to go to the Kansas City game and couldn’t afford to go to that one,” VonHandorf said.

According to VonHandorf, a group of around ten students were convinced a TikTok video would create the possibility that VonHandorf could receive the funds to go to the Super Bowl.

“The kids said really nonchalantly, well you just need to get TikTok famous. I don’t even have TikTok, so I was like no, that was just an idea, so we kind of moved on. Then after they won that game in Kansas City, we came back to school that Monday and I said listen if you guys want to take over this, we’ll take a few minutes at the beginning of class, we’ll record a quick video, and if you want to post it, fine. So, it ended up just being a fun little thing that we were doing together coming up with some ideas to post videos and it went from a couple thousand likes to a couple hundred thousand then it started jumping up into the millions,” VonHandorf added.

“The kids I have are absolutely incredible. They have hearts of gold.”

Katie VonHandorf, St. Henry Teacher aka The Masked BenGal. Students in her class made a Tiktok video viewed by millions then YouTube Influencer Logan Thirtyacre bought Katie 2 tickets to the Big Game @fox19 pic.twitter.com/G9ZCCoXiJD — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) February 12, 2022

It was not until Thirtyacre came across the video of VonHandorf, who goes by @TheMaskedBenGAL on TikTok when he took to the comment section.

“He said he really liked that, and they shared a picture of me when I was two or three years old in a Boomer Esiason jersey, and he felt you know she’s been a fan her whole life, and I’m able to send her, so why not send her. He went ahead, and sure enough, there were two tickets in my Ticketmaster a little bit later,” VonHandorf said.

Not only that, Frontier Airlines is paying for VonHandorf’s airfare to get to the Super Bowl after promising to cover the cost if she secured the tickets from Thirtyacre.

VonHandorf also started a GoFundMe for her hotel cost in the Los Angeles area. Part of that money will go to her hotel expenses, and the other part will go to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

“It’s pretty through the roof. Honestly, it still doesn’t feel quite real. It’s still a shock to me that the Bengals are in the Super Bowl, like saying that out loud, holy cow, it’s amazing. The fact I get to go see them in the Super Bowl and hopefully bring home a win that would be ideal, right, probably one of the happiest days of my life. My kids took over all of it. They literally took over all of it to make this happen,” VonHandorf said.

