Four juveniles arrested after fights break out at DeRidder High basketball game

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and DeRidder Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Friday night at a DeRidder High School basketball game.

A fight broke out between high school students outside the gymnasium around 9:15 p.m. As officers and deputies were attempting to stop the fight, multiple deputies were attacked by multiple juveniles by being struck in the face and head and from behind, authorities said Saturday.

KPLC received video of multiple officers on top of and hitting a person, who witnesses say was a 16-year-old. In the video, witnesses are heard calling for the officers to get off of the subject.

The crowd refused to disperse as directed by deputies and officers, resulting in other fights between juveniles across the parking lot area, authorities said.

One juvenile was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace/fighting and released to their parents with a summons, authorities said.

Three juveniles were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace/fighting, resisting an officer by force or violence and battery of a police officer, authorities said. These three juveniles were booked into jail and later released to their parents.

DeRidder police and and the sheriff’s office are reviewing all available footage and ask anyone with information or video of the incident to contact one of the agencies. The agencies say this incident is being taken “very seriously.”

The investigation is ongoing.

