Fired EBRSO employee arrested for indecent behavior with 15-year-old

Shorts was charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
Shorts was charged with Indecent Behavior with a juvenile.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A fired East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) employee was arrested by Denham Springs police officers and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile Saturday, Feb. 12, according to deputies.

An EBRSO spokeswoman said Tony Shorts worked in the parish prison, then computer forensics for nearly five years.

According to the probable cause report provided by Denham Springs Police Department, the alleged violation of 31-year-old Shorts occurred during November through December of 2021, and the juvenile was mostly staying at hotels within Denham Springs city limits when the alleged interactions occurred.

Phone data from a teenage girl, age 15, who was reportedly being trafficked for sexual purposes, showed numerous texts with a number that belonged to Shorts, as well as CashApp transactions sent to the teenager from an account linked with that phone number, according to the probable cause report.

Police spoke with the teenager on Feb. 12 where she recalled conversations with that specific contact and said that he sent her explicit photographs over Snapchat, according to the report.

Later in the day, with the help of EBRSO, Denham Springs police contacted Shorts, a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, and he was interviewed by police at the EBR sheriff’s office, according to the report.

Shorts admitted to engaging in “sexting” with a female who he allegedly believed to be around 20 years old but was actually the juvenile, according to the report.

