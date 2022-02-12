Getting Answers
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges

It occurred at a weigh station along Interstate 20 at the Texas/Louisiana line
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb. 11, 2002, at a weigh station along Interstate 20 at the Texas/Louisiana line, Caddo authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A fight between two men in a car led to a crash, two arrests and the seizure of 11 pints of Promethazine syrup, authorities say.

The wreck occurred at 8:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at a weigh station along Interstate 20 at the Texas/Louisiana line, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies told KSLA News 12 that the passenger allegedly grabbed the wheel from the driver just as they were crossing into Louisiana.

That led to the crash during which some type of storage shed appears to have been damaged.

Deputies told KSLA News 12 that they also found a jar of marijuana and a scale inside the car.

Authorities said the driver, 26-year-old Rio De Janero De Marquez Brown, will be charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute and possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute.

And passenger 24-year-old Willie Robinson, they said, will be charged with one count each of careless operation of a motor vehicle and simple battery.

Both will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center, authorities said.

