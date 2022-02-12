Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

East Texas candidate for House District 1 says he wants to ‘keep Texas sovereign’

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Joe McDaniel joined East Texas Now discussing his candidacy for U.S. Representative of House District 1. The position is being vacated now that Louie Gohmert is running for Texas Attorney General.

McDaniel says he wants “to keep us free to keep Texas sovereign and for us to live the American dream”.

McDaniel said he is a businessman who deals with large corporations and a problem-solver that brings common sense to the race.

He did not include his last name in his campaign it’s “Joe for East Texas” because he says “it’s not about me”.

McDaniel says he “wants to create an environment that manufacturing wants to be here, things other than the oil field wants to be here”.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevonte Collins has a capital murder warrant out for his arrest. According to TTPD, the agency...
16-year-old wanted on capital murder charge
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was reported missing by family members on Feb. 5, 2022.
Body found in Broken Bow Lake confirmed to be missing woman Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes.
Greenwood police officer’s wife, pets die in south Bossier City house fire
Two men likely face charges following a fight in a car that led to a crash the night of Feb....
Fight in car leads to crash, criminal charges
Carla Giddens (left), and her daughter, Alyssa Walker-Donaldson.
Account set up to help mother with expenses after death of missing McCurtain Co. woman

Latest News

Daq's Wings & Grill prepares for Super Bowl Sunday
Daq's Wings & Grill prepares for Super Bowl Sunday
Woman dies after being found in roadway
Woman dies after being found in roadway
Natchitoches man electrocuted, another Natchitoches man injured when scaffolding contacts...
1 man electrocuted, another injured when scaffolding contacts overhead power line
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
1 man electrocuted, another injured when scaffolding contacts overhead power line