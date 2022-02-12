Cold front Saturday morning; another cold front mid week

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Grab the rain gear for your morning errands as we track our next cold front moving through today. We also have another cold front that will move in mid week and this one will need more attention due to the chances for severe weather.

Today: highs were mainly reached this morning in the low to mid 50s. As the cold front continues to push through, we’ll see our temperatures drop. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with cloud cover and some lingering rain. The rain this morning is a bit on the light and heavy side.

Rain will lighten up this afternoon, but as far as rainfall this evening, there’s good news. If you’re headed out for an early Valentines Day plans, the outside will be dry! The only thing to worry about is the temperatures. By 7pm this evening, we’ll be in the low 40s to upper 30s!! By 10pm we’ll hit the mid to low 30s and overnight we’ll be back in the 20s!

For Sunday as you head out the door, conditions are looking dry and mostly sunny for a lot of the ArkLaTex. Expect an even warmer day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with another beautiful day of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Overnight lows wont be as cold but still chilly as they fall into the mid to low 30s.

Valentines Day: celebrate the loves in your life with gorgeous weather! Take your sunshine out in the sunshine with highs on Valentine’s day in the mid 60s

Wednesday will be the start of some rain returning to the ArkLaTex. This should continue and even ramp up some more by your Thursday. I think it will be very scattered initially and will eventually become widespread. At times there will be very heavy downpours. There could be some strong storms that develop too. There is a chance for some severe weather. It is too early to tell what modes of severe weather, but the ingredients are in place for some stronger storms. I have the rain chances up to 40% Wednesday and 60% Thursday. Temperatures will still be warm despite the shower activity. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.