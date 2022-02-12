A busy parade weekend ahead: Krewe du Vieux & more

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A busy Friday evening and Frenchman Street was already a-buzz as it’s the official/unofficial start to the parading season.

“I’m looking forward to the parade we’ve been locked down now the city’s coming back to life,” said Kayjoe Unscripted.

As word of a successful Carnival season, so far spreads across the country, visitors are also eager to take part.

“My daughter and I are traveling the country in our RV and wanted to stop in New Orleans and experience Mardi Gras… lots of beads and fun and really cool costumes and an experience we haven’t experienced before,” said Colorado resident Sara Davies.

A newer, Francophile marching parade, the Krewe of Boehme celebrates artistry and the bohemian spirit in the French Quarter.

“It’s nice to have something in the quarter, it’s quaint and cute,” said Blair Daspit and Kelley Kaiser. Quaint and cute is certainly a contrast to the lampooning, satirical, and anatomy-celebrating Krewe du Vieux.

“If you’ve got teenagers, you may want to consider what kind of sex-ed we’re going to provide. And we always say it’s for the adults, so you don’t have to come. But we’re as naughty as can be. And we’re delighted that we live in a city that permits this,” said Krewe du Vieux’s Lee Mullikin.

Krewe du Vieux, though a shortened parade says they do have enough patrols for the night.

“We’re gonna be ok could always use a few more but we’re ok,” said Mullikin.

Businesses with parades passing in front will celebrate what revenue that will bring to the bar room.

“We all need it we all deserve a celebration it’s gonna be fantastic,” said d.b.a manager, Lara Desmond.

The rest of the city celebrates the feeling of simply being back on the parade route.

“This is an important ingredient in mental health for the city to have us lampoon sensitive issues bring up things that matter to all of us,” said Mullikin.

“It’s like a homecoming a welcome back to ourselves is what it is because this is our nature we love to costume dance in the streets and we haven’t had enough of it so I’m glad to get back to it,” said Desmond.

