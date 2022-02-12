Bengals’ run, LSU ties foster cross-country friendship between single moms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Super Bowl run has been bringing people together—and not just here in the Tri-State.

Because of social media, people from all over the country having been bonding with Bengals fans to show their support.

Cassidy Aitken and Jenny Miller have only known each other for a couple of weeks but they quickly became close. Both are single mothers who love football and they lived five miles from each other in North Carolina without knowing it.

They bonded through the Who Dey Nation Facebook page and are now talking every day.

Aitken, who is from Alexandria, Louisiana, explained that tons of LSU football fans have joined the Who Dey Nation Facebook page because of Joe Burrow and Ja’mar Chase, who won the 2019 National Championship while playing for LSU.

The duo, now on the Bengals, will play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“We have billboards everywhere all over Louisiana and the King Cakes have gone from green and gold and purple to black and orange. The whole state is very excited for Sunday,” said Aitken.

Miller is a Cincinnati-area native but grew up an LSU fan. “When Joe got drafted then Jamar got drafted, we were over the moon excited,” said Miller.

Because of their quick bond, Aitken and Miller exchanged gift baskets. Aitken sent Miller a bundle of Cajun goodies, including hot sauce, Mardi Gra beads, coffee and more.

Miller sent Aitken a box from Cincy Favorites complete with Montgomery Inn sauce and ribs, as well as Skyline chili, Graeters, and more.

“I did get into the ice cream last night and I did make spaghetti,” said Aitken.

The new friends haven’t known each other that long but they are planning trips to catch games together in person in the fall.

“It’s so funny because we haven’t known each other that long but we have so much in common,” said Aitken.

“Meeting Cassidy is like the cherry on top of a sundae. It’s been really great getting to know her and exciting,” said Miller.

Miller is also really happy to see the Bengals getting support down south.

“It’s great the Bengals are getting the recognition and people all over the country are paying attention. We’ve always been the butt of everyone’s jokes and now we’re not,” said Miller.

