1 man electrocuted, another injured when scaffolding contacts overhead power line

They were moving/pushing the scaffolding from one side of a building to another when the accident occurred
(Source: Associated Press)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Natchitoches Parish man was electrocuted and another Natchitoches Parish man was injured when a 24-foot-tall metal scaffolding came in contact with an overhead power line carrying about about 7,624 volts of electricity, authorities said.

Joshua Ward, 40, of Provencal was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at a work site in the 300 block of Louisiana Highway 495 in Cloutierville. His body was to be sent to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Marcus Ward, 52, of Cloutierville, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches for treatment of moderate injuries.

“Deputies say the incident appears to be accidental; however, the investigation is still ongoing,” says a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Wards and another man were working on a remodeling project and the Wards were moving/pushing the scaffolding from one side of a building to another when the accident occurred, authorities said.

“Deputies learned the building owner partially pushed Marcus (Ward) off the scaffolding to prevent further shock.”

Electrical service to that area of southern Natchitoches Parish was disrupted for more than two hours while first responders worked the scene.

