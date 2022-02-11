Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Woman, pets dead in south Bossier City house fire

As crews arrived on scene, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from near by homes.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fire that claimed one life on Friday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 to the 1700 block of Alison Avenue.

As crews arrived on the scene, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes.

A woman inside the home was unable to escape and died. Another woman was able to get out unharmed and a male teen was rushed to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. He is currently in good condition.

Several family pets perished in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

