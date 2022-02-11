Woman, pets dead in south Bossier City house fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fire that claimed one life on Friday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 to the 1700 block of Alison Avenue.

As crews arrived on the scene, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes.

A woman inside the home was unable to escape and died. Another woman was able to get out unharmed and a male teen was rushed to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. He is currently in good condition.

Several family pets perished in the fire.

