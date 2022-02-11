Super Bowl LVI will be among the hottest ever

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Super Bowl LVI (56) will be played in Los Angeles, CA. While the weather in Southern California is usually worth the cost of living, Super Bowl weekend will prove otherwise.

Temperatures in Los Angeles will be in the mid 80s Super Bowl weekend. That is enough to warrant a heat advisory for southern California, issued by the National Weather Service. At kickoff, the temperature is forecast to be 83 degrees, which would be the second hottest Super Bowl ever! Number 1 goes to...Los Angeles! The normal temperature this time of year in that area is 65-66 (based on the 1991-2020 average). The last time L.A. has seen this sort of unseasonable winter heat was in 2016.

Sofi Stadium is located in Inglewood, CA, which is just south of L.A. The stadium was opened in September 2020 and the coast was estimated to be between $5 Billion and $6 Billion. The stadium will also host other major events like the College National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. So, you could say this building is ‘State of the Art!”

However, there’s one thing that may surprise you. The stadium does not have AC or heating inside the building!

So, how will all the spectators stay cool with such hot temperatures?

This is really where the design of Sofi Stadium comes into play. The roof of SoFi Stadium is an engineering wonder. The canopy of the stadium is not enclosed. There are 302 ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) panels and 46 mechanized vents in the shape of a large sail that allow the heat generated by more than 70,000 spectators to dissipate while also allowing natural light into the facility. The roof panels don’t just open and close, they are engineered and positioned in a way to essentially create a vacuum to pull the heat out.

The ends of the stadium can also be opened or closed to allow a cool, Pacific breeze to flow openly through the facility. However, there won’t be a cool breeze over the weekend as temps climb into the mid to upper 80s in Southern California.

This will be a real test for the stadium to see if this will be worth the investment of having no AC or heating. The weather usually does not change dramatically in SoCal, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get hot! While not a traditional method, it’s truly a sustainable method and very on-brand for SoCal.

