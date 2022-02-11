Getting Answers
SPD officer spots house fire during routine patrol

By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While on patrol, a Shreveport Police Officer was at the right place and the right time to stop an early morning fire.

The fire was called in just after 3 a.m. to the 3600 block of Hardy Street.

Investigators determined that the fire started near the bathroom and spread into the attic. It took crews 25 minutes to get the flames under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. No one was injured while extinguishing the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

