Shop owners in the Capital Region expect to score big bucks this Super Bowl weekend

LSU fans will be cheering for former quarterback Joe Burrow in Super Bowl LVI.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All of the hype is around former LSU Tigers, including Baton Rouge’s adopted son and favorite Tiger Joe Burrow.

“Well, I think that he may say he has two homes now,” says fan Tommy Williams. Football fans in the Capital Region have their eyes on Louisiana’s Tigers. The Joe Burrow fandom says the quarterback has earned his stripes in his second year in the NFL. “We knew his leadership here in Baton Rouge at LSU, he proved it, but at the same time you’re going into a different league when you got to the NFL,” adds Williams.

Pastime Restaurant and Lounge expects a busy Super Bowl weekend with a packed crowd and to go orders.

“The Super Bowl always brings a good business. People will get really excited when it gets time to the Super Bowl, especially with Joe Burrow. I mean from the Tigers to the Bengals to just everybody wants to see him succeed. Everybody is just pulling for him so everybody around here is definitely a Joe Burrow fan” explains Randy Wesley, owner of Pastime.

A lot of local restaurants and businesses saw a slump in profits thanks to the pandemic, but the boost from fans cheering on Burrow’s Bengals could put businesses back in black after this weekend.

Zippy's Joey Burriteaux's.
“We’re all Bengals here in Baton Rouge, man,” says Felix Sherman who is a co-owner of Ambrosia Bakery. Over at the bakery, bakers are icing up black and orange king cakes, and already they are selling out.

“‘Where is the Joe Burrow king cake?’ That is what they want to know,” adds Sherman. One customer, Linda Turner, already picked one up for her Super Bowl party, “It has a personal touch to it this year. Normally, we do have a Super Bowl party, but I am not really attached to any of the teams for the most part. So, this year it’s really special because Joe Burrow is there.”

Some people want to dress the part, Sweet Baton Rouge has their own Joe Burrow shirt, but folks won’t be able to grab one before gameday. They’re already out of stock.

“For us it was more about we wanted to find a way to celebrate Joe and celebrate Louisiana, LSU and the Bengals. We decided to make this more of a give back,” explains Meredith Waguespack who is the owner of Sweet Baton Rouge.

The shop is donating 20% of their sales for those who buy the shirt to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

By reliving that National Championship dream with Joe Burrow, just like Louisiana did in 2020.

