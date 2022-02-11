Getting Answers
Lindale woman given deferred adjudication for hacking former employer’s website

Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
Lindsey Dawn Grey pleaded guilty to hacking a former employer's website in 2019.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge on Friday sentenced Lindsey Dawn Gray to two years of deferred adjudication after accepting a guilty plea.

Grey pleaded guilty to Gray was charged with computer security breach after she manipulated data on a former employer’s retail website, causing the site to crash and a loss of revenue. According to an arrest warrant, Lindsey Dawn Gray had been fired from her job at Envy Stylz Boutique in Mineola on June 7, 2019. When the sales website for Envy Stylz went down a few days later, on or around June 9, police began to investigate. The investigation found that Gray had logged in remotely from her home in Lindale and deleted numerous items that were for sale, resulting in the website going offline. Police said the business lost an average of $37,564.58 while the site was down.

In addition to deferred adjudication, Judge Kerry Russell ordered that Gray also must perform 120 hours of community service, pay various fees and court costs, write a letter of apology to the owner of Envy Stylz Boutique and pay $17,000 in restitution.

